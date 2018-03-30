NJ Transit light rail train, vehicle collide in South Jersey

BURLINGTON — A collision between a NJ Transit Light Rail train and a car shut own a portion of the RiverLine late Friday morning commute.

The vehicle and light rail train carrying 35 passengers hit at the York Street crossing in Burlington around 8:30 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith. He said no one on board the northbound train was injured and the driver refused medical treatment.

Smith said there did not appear to be any damage to the train or the tracks.

The line was closed between Florence and Burlington Town Center but reopened around 9:15 a.m.