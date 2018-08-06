NJ Transit cancels more trains on Monday morning

NEWARK — NJ Transit picked right up where it left off last week, with over a half dozen trains canceled on Monday morning.

Most of the trains were canceled without explanation, except for one which blamed "mechanical problems."

Last Friday was a bad day for NJ Transit, with the rain-delayed Beyonce/Jay-Z concert on Thursday night causing 16 canceled trains during the morning commute because engineers had to take a required rest period, according to the railroad.

Strong thunderstorms on Friday afternoon led to the suspension of service on the Raritan Valley and Morris & Essex Lines in the afternoon. Attendees to Friday night's second OTR II concert were not happy with service afterward and complained about crowded trains and long waits between runs from Secaucus.

NJ Transit said last week's cancellations were from a combination of the installation and testing of positive train control braking equipment, which requires dedicated train crews to perform required testing and a higher-than-usual number of crew absences.

A source with knowledge of NJ Transit told New Jersey 101.5 there were "severe manpower shortages" last week which are the worst in the Hoboken division.

"I'm working my day off today because they’re short. If guys didn't work their days off they'd be in much bigger trouble," the source said.

Monday's 10 canceled trains as of 7:00 a.m., according to a count of each line's Twitter account:

Main/Bergen Line

5:52 a.m. (#50) from Port Jervis

5:50 a.m. (#1146) from Suffern due to mechanical problems

Morris & Essex

7:33 a.m. (#6620) form Dover

7:41 a.m. (#0808) from Lake Hopatcong

6:44 a.m. (#6614) from Dover

Northeast Corridor :

6:25 a.m. (#3706) from Jersey Avenue

North Jersey Coast Line

7:04 a.m. (#3502) from South Amboy

5:47 a.m. (#3503) from Penn Station New York

Raritan Valley Line

7:17 a.m. (#5420) from Raritan

5:52 a.m. (#5408) from Raritan

Riders were not pleased with the continued cancellations.

