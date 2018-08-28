NJ Transit cancellations and delays for Tuesday, Aug. 28

NEWARK — NJ Transit continues to struggle with the effects of a lack of engineers and Positive Train Control installation, with over a half-dozen canceled trains on Tuesday morning.

The Raritan Valley Line also has 30-minute delays in both directions due to earlier Conrail signal issues near the Union station.

The eight NJ Transit trains canceled for Tuesday morning:

Morris & Essex

8:55 a.m. (#480) from Bernardsville due to engineer availability

8:20 a.m. (#6320) from Summit due to engineer availability

6:55 a.m. (#0481) from Hoboken due to engineer availability

6:56 a.m. (#0308) from Summit due to engineer availability

5:59 a.m. (#0303) from Hoboken due to engineer availability

7:41 a.m. (#0808) from Lake Hopatcong due to engineer availability

Northeast Corridor

5:26 a.m. (#3702) from Jersey Avenue due to PTC equipment availability

REINSTATED: 9:21 a.m. (#3936) from Trenton due to PTC equipment availability

North Jersey Coast Line

5:53 a.m. (#3500) from South Amboy due to PTC equipment availability

