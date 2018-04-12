NJ towns that get the most — and least — money from Trenton

TRENTON — Every year, municipalities receive more than a billion dollars in state aid — not including aid for school districts, which is even more.

New Jersey 101.5 reviewed the latest state aid numbers, finding that half of all state aid goes to municipalities where just 25 percent of the state's population lives.

While many of the municipalities that receive the most money also have considerable poverty and many affluent communities receive the least, there are exceptions on both ends.

The town that received the most money per resident might be a location you never heard of: Lower Alloways Creek.

With a population of 1,770, the $7.2 million in aid the town receives comes out to more than $4,000 per resident. Camden is at a very distant second at $1,307 per resident. Scroll down to see the Top 20 and Bottom 20 lists and map.

The bulk of the money comes due to the fact that the town has three nuclear power plants in its borders, which officials say has been a longstanding benefit for its coffers but a concern for its future.

Municipal Clerk Ron Campbell said there has been a formula in place for decades dictating how much money the town gets for being the base of power generation for much of the state.

Most state aid is based on two formulas: Consolidated Municipal Property Tax Relief Aid and Energy Tax Receipts. The Energy Tax Receipts are taxes on utility properties and equipment in each municipality as well as taxes paid by utility customers. Those funds used to be paid directly to municipalities until the state government took over collection. Since Gov. Jon Corzine's administration, the state has kept a cut of the receipts to balance its own budget.

"The residents get a lot of services," Campbell said. "Just about any service any municipality provides, we provide."

Mayor Ellen Pommper said some of the money the town gets from the state for the power plants also goes to Salem County.

The town has actually seen its funding from the state cut drastically since the nuclear facilities first opened and knows that the future of nuclear energy in the state is very much in question, the mayor said. With many residents also serving as employees of the plants, she said there are other concerns beyond the state funding.

"We save money and we try to live as carefully as we can to continue to live that way," she said.

Most state aid per resident

1. LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK — Salem County

Population: 1,770 / Median household income: $73,375

2018 state aid: $7,231,202

Aid per resident: $4,085

2. CAMDEN — Camden County

Population: 77,344 / Median household income: $26,214

2018 state aid: $101,086,963

Aid per resident: $1,307

3. WASHINGTON — Burlington County

Population: 687 / Median household income: $65,375

2018 state aid: $817,007

Aid per resident: $1,189

4. ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County

Population: 39,558 / Median household income: $26,566

2018 state aid: $41,260,714

Aid per resident: $1,043

5. HARRISON — Hudson County

Population: 13,620 / Median household income: $58,047

2018 state aid: $11,483,665

Aid per resident: $843

6. ASBURY PARK — Monmouth County

Population: 16,116 / Median household income: $36,512

2018 state aid: $13,492,844

Aid per resident: $837

7. BRANCHVILLE — Sussex County

Population: 841 / Median household income: $59,375

2018 state aid: $676,847

Aid per resident: $805

8. HAMILTON — Mercer County

Population: 26,503 / Median household income: $71,276

2018 state aid: $19,166,830

Aid per resident: $723

9. TRENTON — Mercer County

Population: 84,913 / Median household income: $34,412

2018 state aid: $58,964,560

Aid per resident: $694

10. DEAL — Monmouth County

Population: 750 / Median household income: $72,813

2018 state aid: $455,315

Aid per resident: $607

11. BURLINGTON CITY — Burlington County

Population: 9,920 / Median household income: $52,537

2018 state aid: $5,413,180

Aid per resident: $546

12. WRIGHTSTOWN — Burlington County

Population: 802 / Median household income: $46,818

2018 state aid: $412,067

Aid per resident: $514

13. HOLLAND — Hunterdon County

Population: 5,291 / Median household income: $87,750

2018 state aid: $2,710,935

Aid per resident: $512

14. UPPER TWP — Cape May County

Population: 12,373 / Median household income: $79,672

2018 state aid: $6,323,653

Aid per resident: $511

15. CHESILHURST — Camden County

Population: 1,634 / Median household income: $52,159

2018 state aid: $826,340

Aid per resident: $506

16. RIDGEFIELD — Bergen County

Population: 11,032 / Median household income: $70,461

2018 state aid: $5,498,350

Aid per resident: $498

17. MANTOLOKING — Ocean County

Population: 296 / Median household income: $118,750

2018 state aid: $147,440

Aid per resident: $498

18. BLAIRSTOWN — Warren County

Population: 5,967 / Median household income: $86,513

2018 state aid: $2,945,390

Aid per resident: $494

19. LINDEN — Union County

Population: 40,499 / Median household income: $64,471

2018 state aid: $19,909,229

Aid per resident: $492

20. MEDFORD — Burlington County

Population: 4,146 / Median household income: $114,500

2018 state aid: $1,991,135

Aid per resident: $480

On the other end of the spectrum, Medford Lakes, with a population of 23,033, received just $289,600 in state aid, for an average of $13 per resident. Borough Manager Robert Burton said that while the municipality may not get as much aid as other towns, they have learned to make the most of it.

Burton called the town a "model for small boroughs and townships around the state," saying they put a specific focus on using shared services where it makes sense.

"We're one of the models people can point to of how good government works in the age of consolidation," he said. "We've learned how to do more with less and learn how to do something with nothing."

Medford Lakes is one of the "doughnut hole" municipalities in the state, surrounded by the larger Medford. Burton said that while the residents of his town would not be open to becoming part of the larger town, they do share services with Medford and Shamong.

"We manage our money and the way we do things here, we're under the impression that what we're getting what we're going to get," he said.

Least state aid per resident

1. MEDFORD LAKES — Burlington County

Population: 23,033 / Median household income: $106,741

2018 state aid: $289,600

Aid per resident: $13

2. HAMILTON — Atlantic County

Population: 88,464 / Median household income: $64,320

2018 state aid: $2,841,043

Aid per resident: $32

3. SOUTH HARRISON — Gloucester County

Population: 3,162 / Median household income: $117,027

2018 state aid: $129,958

Aid per resident: $41

4. WOOLWICH — Gloucester County

Population: 10,200 / Median household income: $121,404

2018 state aid: $420,748

Aid per resident: $41

5. HARRISON — Gloucester County

Population: 12,417 / Median household income: $126,729

2018 state aid: $542,592

Aid per resident: $44

6. PARK RIDGE — Bergen County

Population: 8,645 / Median household income: $103,700

2018 state aid: $384,196

Aid per resident: $44

7. CLIFFSIDE PARK — Bergen County

Population: 23,594 / Median household income: $60,616

2018 state aid: $1,127,087

Aid per resident: $48

8. PALISADES PARK — Bergen County

Population: 19,622 / Median household income: $63,266

2018 state aid: $948,990

Aid per resident: $48

9. VICTORY GARDENS — Morris County

Population: 1,520 / Median household income: $40,700

2018 state aid: $73,706

Aid per resident: $48

10. BARNEGAT — Ocean County

Population: 20,936 / Median household income: $64,637

2018 state aid: $1,048,932

Aid per resident: $50

11. FORT LEE — Bergen County

Population: 35,345 / Median household income: $75,449

2018 state aid: $1,771,192

Aid per resident: $50

12. MADISON — Morris County

Population: 15,845 / Median household income: $120,608

2018 state aid: $808,529

Aid per resident: $51

13. SOUTH RIVER — Middlesex County

Population: 16,008 / Median household income: $65,254

2018 state aid: $825,291

Aid per resident: $52

14. GLEN RIDGE — Essex County

Population: 7,527 / Median household income: $170,839

2018 state aid: $399,541

Aid per resident: $53

15. INDEPENDENCE — Warren County

Population: 5,662 / Median household income: $89,342

2018 state aid: $301,116

Aid per resident: $53

16. PLUMSTED — Ocean County

Population: 8,421 / Median household income: $87,092

2018 state aid: $452,322

Aid per resident: $54

17. GREENWICH — Warren County

Population: 5,712 / Median household income: $109,674

2018 state aid: $315,438

Aid per resident: $55

18. LAKEWOOD — Ocean County

Population: 92,843 / Median household income: $42,993

2018 state aid: $5,157,607

Aid per resident: $56

19. SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Ocean County

Population: 2,887 / Median household income: $38,242

2018 state aid: $160,582

Aid per resident: $56

20. MILLTOWN BORO — Middlesex County

Population: 6,893 / Median household income: $106,500

2018 state aid: $387,169

Aid per resident: $56

State aid by municipality

Click on a municipality to see the municipal state aid for 2018, how much it works out per resident as well as the town's median household income for comparison. Darker green = more per person. This does not include school aid, which you can read about here.

