HAMILTON — A 2-year-old who ran into the street was fatally struck by a box truck on Tuesday afternoon in Mercer County.

The boy's 37-year-old mother was hit by the truck as she chased after him when he ran towards Lynwood Avenue, near Walnut Street, just before 4 p.m., according to Hamilton Police. The Connecticut Avenue Playground is located at the intersection.

Both mother and son were taken to the Capital Health Hospital at Fuld Trauma Unit, where the boy passed away. The mother was in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the truck, James Glass, 58, of Hamilton, stopped and was not charged in the incident, which remained under investigation.

