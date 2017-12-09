NJ snow storm quickly makes impact — and cancels snowball fight at Six Flags

TRENTON — The Saturday snowstorm took a while to get started in New Jersey but quickly coated grass and highways.

Route 195 is the dividing line for snow amounts of 2-4 inches north of the interstate and 3-5 inches south, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Snow was falling at varying intensities in every county of the state by 11:30 a.m.

"I think it’s also a good idea to proclaim what this storm will not bring to New Jersey. No coastal flooding. No beach erosion. Little to no icing. Few to no power outages. No ferocious winter winds (it will be breezy though). No extreme cold (it will be chilly though)," Zarrow said.

Speed limits on the entire lengths of both the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway was reduced to 45 mph.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson closed the park for the day and canceled their scheduled attempt to break the record for world’s largest snowball fight.

"The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority," park spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald said.

LIVE: Snow falling on Long Beach Island — webcam from NJBeachCams.com :



The state Department of Transportation pretreated its roads on Thursday and Friday and hit the road on Saturday morning fully stocked.

"We have 68 salt storage facilities statewide that can hold approximately 228,000 tons of salt. We also have about 716,000 gallons of liquid calcium and 313,000 gallons of brine," DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said.

FlightAware.com reported arrival delays of two hours at Newark Liberty International Airport and 30 minutes on departures.

Atlantic City Electric, JCP&L and PSE&G were reporting minimal outages as of 11:30 a.m. on their respective outage websites.

LIVE: Snow falling on Belmar — webcam from NJBeachCams.com :



