NJ seeking vendors for summer visitor attractions

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is seeking vendors to service the concessions at state parks and forest areas this coming season.

DEP spokesman Larry Hajna says the vendors and concessions at nine state parks and forests are there to enhance the visitor experience.

"We want to make it a little bit easier for you to be able to grab a bite to eat or grab a souvenir," he said.

"If there is a concession that is expiring in a particular park we will be looking to renew that. If there is a concession that we have identified in a park that is needed, we will do that."

He says they are seeking food and other vendors for the upcoming season. "It is kind of a mix of things." The mix even includes kayak rentals and a performance venue at Washington Crossing State Park.

"We are looking to help people improve their appreciation for the park, by seeing it from a different vantage point so that you are not just driving or even hiking. You can get down into a canoe or a kayak and see it from water level and see things that you may not even know are out there, and maybe see some rare wildlife."

But Hajna says deadlines are fast approaching for many of these concessions, so vendors who are interested should move fast.

"We have a couple of deadlines that are coming up, and it depends on the park. So roughly two weeks is when we need to get our applications in."

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

Also on New Jersey 101.5: