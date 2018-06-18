NJ school early dismissals for Monday, June 18 — heat closing schools

TRENTON — The heat is leading some New Jersey schools to dismiss class early on Monday.

The combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will make for a feels-like temperature of near 100 degrees which meteorologist Dan Zarrow said is dangerous heat.

"Today could become our hottest day of the year so far, potentially the 5th 90+ degree day of 2018. And summer doesn't even officially begin until Thursday," Zarrow said.

Temperatures will rise quickly in classrooms that are not air conditioned, which is the case in many older schools around the state. Even some newer buildings were not built with air conditioning in every classroom.

Zarrow said that there is the chance of a few spot thunderstorms developing to the north and west which could threaten graduation ceremonies scheduled for Monday.

Tuesday will likely be back to school for everyone as the humidity drops back with temperatures in the 80s