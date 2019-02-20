NJ school closings, early dismissals — Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

TRENTON — The timing of Wednesday's storm with snow falling in the afternoon before transitioning into a wintry mix and then rain caused many districts to cancel classes or send students home early.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects snow to start falling during the mid-morning on Wednesday in southwest areas of the state and spread northward. Snow will begin to change to sleet and freezing rain from south to north late in the afternoon into the evening.

Before the the change, Zarrow said 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall across the western half of New Jersey, with 1 to 2 inches closer to the coast. In addition, a dangerous glaze of ice (from sleet and freezing rain) is possible.

Zarrow said periods of rain, potentially heavy at times, will continue Wednesday night, wrapping up around mid-morning Thursday.

"We'll see partial clearing with a stiff breeze Thursday afternoon. And you'll get to briefly enjoy the warmup, as high temperatures make a run for 60 degrees!" he said.

