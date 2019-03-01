NJ school closings, delayed openings — Friday, March 1, 2019

TRENTON — The early morning snow will delay the start of classes for some New Jersey school districts on Friday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said this morning's snow will create some snowy driving for the Friday morning commute and drop 2 or 3 inches of snow.

Many roads quickly became snow covered as the snow moved in.

It will be all over by 9 a.m., according to Zarrow with cloudy skies and cold temperatures in the 30s.

Zarrow expected two more snow events to affect us on Saturday morning and Sunday night.

"I suppose a quick inch of accumulation is possible in colder North Jersey on Saturday morning. But I don't see this one being a big deal," Zarrow said.

The bigger deal could happen on Sunday night and Monday morning with a "classic" winter storm developing that could leave 3-6 inches of snow for the morning commute.

"It is a very challenging forecast that is highly track and temperature dependent," Zarrow said.

