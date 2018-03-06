NJ school closings and delayed openings for March 7, 2018

TRENTON — Schools around New Jersey are canceling classes for Wednesday or planning to send students home early because of a late winter storm that will leave several inches of heavy wet snow.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects light precipitation to spread across the state on Tuesday night.

Bound Brook, Elizabeth, Linden, Rahway, East Windsor Regional, Livingston, Millburn and Mendham Borough were among the districts on Tuesday to announce a snow day for Wednesday.

Government agencies in Mercer County and municipal courts in Middlesex County also will be closed.

"From late morning to early evening Wednesday, all bets are off as snow, sleet, and rain pour from the sky. We'll taper off to showers Wednesday night through Thursday morning," Zarrow said Tuesday.

Accumulations will range from 10-14 inches in the northern parts of the state with 6-10 inches between Routes 78 and 195 and 3-6 inches below Route 195. Shore areas will get mostly rain with up to three inches of snow.

