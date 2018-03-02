NJ school closings and delayed openings for March 2, 2018

TRENTON — The timing of Friday's winter storm has led some schools to cancel classes.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that the heavy rain will transition to a wintry mix in some areas with an emphasis on snow in North Jersey.

The snow could be heavy for a time making for poor visability on the roads and creating slippery conditions.

Winds will also howl across the state with peak northwest gusts of 40-50 mph.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ