NJ school closings and delayed openings for March 2, 2018
TRENTON — The timing of Friday's winter storm has led some schools to cancel classes.
Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that the heavy rain will transition to a wintry mix in some areas with an emphasis on snow in North Jersey.
The snow could be heavy for a time making for poor visability on the roads and creating slippery conditions.
Winds will also howl across the state with peak northwest gusts of 40-50 mph.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ