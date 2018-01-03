Contact Us
NJ school closings and delayed openings for January 4, 2018

By Dan Alexander January 3, 2018 6:54 PM

TRENTON — A snow storm expected to be at its worst during Thursday’s morning commute has led to the cancellation or delayed opening of many schools and businesses around New Jersey.

In Mercer County, where less snow is expected to fall, some districts have posted notices on their websites that they will decide in the morning about Thursday classes

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said upwards of 4-10 inches of snow is expected to fall, with the most snow expected along the shore where a Blizzard Warning is in effect. The snow is expected to fall the hardest between 4 a.m and 10 a.m.

The state Department of Transportation said that recent frigid temperatures will cause snow to stick immediately to the roadways. It will makes road salt less effective unless it has been sprayed with liquid calcium.

