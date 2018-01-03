NJ school closings and delayed openings for January 4, 2018

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

TRENTON — A snow storm expected to be at its worst during Thursday’s morning commute has led to the cancellation or delayed opening of many schools and businesses around New Jersey.

Click here to see our continuously updated list of school and agency closings.

In Mercer County, where less snow is expected to fall, some districts have posted notices on their websites that they will decide in the morning about Thursday classes

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said upwards of 4-10 inches of snow is expected to fall, with the most snow expected along the shore where a Blizzard Warning is in effect. The snow is expected to fall the hardest between 4 a.m and 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Blizzard Warning — 8 things to know about the NJ ‘snow bomb’

Check our list of Winter Weather Alert cancellations and delays

The state Department of Transportation said that recent frigid temperatures will cause snow to stick immediately to the roadways. It will makes road salt less effective unless it has been sprayed with liquid calcium.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ