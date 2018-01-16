NJ school closings and delayed openings for January 17, 2018

Freehold Borough High School school bus(Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — Another well-timed snowfall has caused some school districts to cancel or delay the start of classes for Wednesday.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects the light snow to spread to the south and east late Tuesday night into Wednesday before winding down on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am slightly concerned that North Jersey could get a burst of pretty heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours (Wednesday) into the morning rush if it’s cold enough. Where that band sets up could make or break the snow total forecast,” Zarrow said.

He expects the most snow to fall in the northwestern part of the state with 4 to 6 inches expected in Warren, Sussex, Morris and Passaic counties. Two to 4 inches will fall roughly between Routes 80 and 78 as far south as Middlesex and Mercer counties. There will be 1-2 inches further south, for inland portions of central and South Jersey, and a slushy coating to an inch along the coast.

“But remember, no matter where you live in the state, no matter whether the call is 6 inches or just a coating tomorrow morning’s commute could be very messy,” Zarrow said.

