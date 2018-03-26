NJ music teacher, accused of molesting kid for years, takes plea deal

PORT REPUBLIC — A former music teacher has admitted to having inappropriate contact with an underage student.

Brian McSee, 53, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child after he was arrested in December of last year.

Police say McSee, a music teacher at Port Republic Elementary School, had sexually assaulted the boy twice a week over a three-year period. He was also the boy's seventh- and eighth-grade music teacher and choir director at St. Paul's Methodist Church, authorities say.

"Both school officials and members of the church were very cooperative," Atlantic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said. "There was no evidence that anyone in either community had any knowledge of McSee's acts prior to his arrest."

Prior to pleading guilty to child endangerment, McSee had been charged with sexual assault, official misconduct, and criminal sexual contact, in addition to the endangering charge. Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner had said that as recently as Dec. 2, McSee had entered the boy's home uninvited.

Because of that, and the close proximity to the victim's home from where he lived, McSee has remained in custody since his arrest. Flammer said at the time of the arrest that it was "important to ensure the juvenile victim's safety as well as the public and that the defendant be detained pending further court proceedings."

McSee is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Under the plea deal, McSee is set to serve five years in New Jersey State Prison, be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life upon release from prison.

