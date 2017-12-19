NJ teacher molested boy twice a week for 3 years, cops say

PORT REPUBLIC — A public school teacher in Atlantic County has been charged with molesting a boy nonstop for three years.

Brian McSee, 53, a city resident and a music teacher at Port Republic Elementary School, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say McSee assaulted the boy twice a week for three years. McSee was the boy's 7th and 8th grade choir teacher and was the choir director at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where the boy attended services.

McSee surrendered on the charges and was locked up at Atlantic County jail, State Police said Tuesday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether McSee had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police ask anyone with information about McSee to call detectives at 609-296-5807

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.