NJ gas prices could hit $3 a gallon as spring arrives

The AAA auto club is one of the oil market watchers predicting sharp gasoline price increases this coming spring. They warn prices could be at their highest in three or four years.

GasBuddy.com says refinery maintenance, lower supplies and more expensive crude will raise pump prices.

Tracy Noble, of AAA/Mid-Atlantic, says Jersey drivers could see prices get as high as $3-a-gallon. They pin it on rising crude oil prices.

"Today's New Jersey average is $2.61 per gallon, which is actually a drop of 3 cents from just a week ago," she said. "But unfortunately, that downward trend is not poised to continue going into the spring."

She says refineries switch to more expensive summer blends at the end of March and beginning of April.

Demand is also expected to heat up in the spring, another price factor that has been trending for the past few years.

Noble advises drivers to shop around this spring to get a break where they can.

"Keep in mind that if your vehicle does not call for premium fuel, that you really do not need to put a premium grade in your vehicle unless it is explicitly written in your owner's manual that that is what your vehicle requires," she added.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5