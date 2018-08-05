MILLVILLE — The man who came in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while fishing wants to fight rather than enter a hospice.

Angel Perez of Millstone came in contact with the vibrio vulnisicus bacteria on July 2 after he went crabbing in the Matt's Landing area of the Maurice, according to the Cumberland County Department of Health. It infected his blood and has turned his limbs black.

The family of Angel Perez, 60, told Ocean City Patch that he is not able to speak well and is facing several amputations as he is being treated at Cooper University Hospital.

"While the idea of using a hospice facility was briefly considered, the decision was ultimately made that it wouldn’t adequately see to his most pressing needs," Anita Wilson wrote in an update to a GoFundMe page .

The family is family is looking into a long term health facility "that can attend to Angel’s unique and growing needs and as he continues this battle with this infection."

Perez's daughter Dilena Perez-Dilan told NJ.com that the decision to seek a long term care facility was made so he could receive dialysis for his kidneys. He could not receive treatment in a hospice.

Cumberland County Health Department spokeswoman Megan Sheppard saod when the bloodstream is exposed to the vibrio bacteria in the water through an open wound, like in Perez's case, it can turn into an infection throughout the body.

Virbrio is a common occurrence in water that is "brackish," or a mix of salt water and fresh water.

