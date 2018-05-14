NJ employees on how businesses keep them happy … or not

I blogged last week about how businesses are taking workplace morale more seriously and asked what kind of perks your company offers you.

Many replied "a paycheck every two weeks" or cited the fact that you have a job — but some others were very interesting, some were sarcastic and some were pretty cool.

Brian Sexton: A pension if it’s still there when I retire

Mark Lemma: Paid leave to help my wife with our newborn daughter, and to gett our 5-year-old get ready for school.

John Belfie: They let you take your drug test with the drugs of your choice!

Gary Cavico: I play music in bars. Once in a while I get a free beer.

Lenny DePiano: Incentive bonuses every two weeks ($200 to $300). Big holiday party every year which includes a 'Casino Night' where you have a chance at winning a great gift .... BIG Christmas bonus every year (over $1,000) ... A boss that cares about his employees' well being.

Frank Thomas Dell'Orto: On most workdays around 9 p.m. or so, we are usually free to take the rest of the day off, if we wish.

Tom Cunningham: They let me keep coming back

Michelle Shreffler: Allow us to recite our daily work prayer as long as we mumble it under our breath — “We, the unwilling, led by the unknowing, are doing the impossible for the ungrateful. We have done so much, for so long, with so little, we are now qualified to do anything with nothing.”

Chris Orion: About once a month, we have "Formage Friday", where we have five to six different cheeses to sample, along with breads, meats, fruits and maybe even a glass of wine or champagne. Yesterday, we had Mister Softee stop by and we all got ice cream!

Bill Valentine: No fires on holidays, weekends, or inclement weather.

Dave Edwards: When you’re bad at your job, they promote you

John Riebel: One of my favorites of all time was when they took us on a Paint Ball expedition. All we wanted to do was kill each other! Lol

Louis C. Hochman: I get to work with Steve Trevelise ... (my personal favorite ;) )

More from New Jersey 101.5: