NJ Devils offer ‘Seinfeld’ inspired bobblehead on ’90s night

NEWARK — New Jersey Devils fans have started plotting out their strategy for scooping up an in-demand collectible — a Seinfeld-inspired bobblehead for the team's next 90s night.

The first 9,000 fans in attendance at Prudential Center on Tuesday, Feb. 19 for the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins will receive the special "Puddy" bobblehead.

It's a tribute to the sitcom's episode "The Face Painter," in which actor Patrick Warburton as character David Puddy reveals his hockey super-fan status. In the more than two decades since it first aired on TV, the team still shows the clip during home games.

Warburton, who was born in Paterson , re-enacted the moment live at a playoff game last year.

The actor wore face and chest paint as he attended an April 2018 game between the Devils and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Prudential Center.

For this month's 90s night, the Devils also plan to "turn the clock back" with pop culture references, hit music from the decade, and throwback themed, in-game graphics.

