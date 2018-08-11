NJ dealership’s cars washed away in tsunami-like flash flood

WARNING: Video above contains vulgar language.

TOTOWA — A North Jersey car dealership's inventory was washed away Saturday afternoon after a fierce thunderstorm caused massive flooding.

Video posted on YouTube shows torrential waters washing away SUVs from the lot of the Route 46 Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Totowa.

Flash floods also stranded drivers and blocked roadways elsewhere in New Jersey.

The Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County and Route 22 in Somerset County were among the hardest hit areas Saturday morning.