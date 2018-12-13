EAST RUTHERFORD — New Jersey's already busy morning commute on Route 3 in the Meadowlands was made crazier by a flurry of money from an armored truck.

Sabrina Quagliozzi was among those who captured the chaos on video early Thursday. Her fellow bus passengers can be heard chuckling in disbelief as a few motorists dashed between trucks and cars to try and grab some bills. Among the scattered pedestrians, a uniformed driver seemed to be trying to salvage some of the lost money.

East Rutherford police reported calls at 8:30 a.m. that an armored truck was spilling cash along Route 3 West. The added obstacle of other motorists ditching their vehicles and running around was causing multiple crashes. Witnesses are being urged to contact police, as the incident is under investigation.

Brinks confirmed the company is looking into "an incident" with one of its trucks.