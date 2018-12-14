$300,000 still missing after truck dumps cash on NJ highway

Police say more than half a million dollars spilled from an armored truck onto Route 3, and nearly $300,000 remains missing a day later.

East Rutherford police said Friday that two bags of cash fell from a Brink's truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday. One had $140,000. The other carried $370,000.

Police say the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical issue.

The swirling cash led drivers to stop their vehicles and hop out on the highway to gather the money. There were two car crashes as a result.

Police say Brink's workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about another $11,000.

About $294,000 is still missing. Police ask anyone with video of the frenzy to contact them.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Bergen County, East Rutherford, Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top