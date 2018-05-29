NJ college student missing — phone, wallet found in abandoned car

MILLVILLE — A missing 28-year-old college student's loved ones are worried after his car and wallet were found near a marsh.

Ronald "Ron" Vega, 28, was last seen on Thursday afternoon wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, light gray basketball shorts and a silver rosary, according to a missing persons poster. Cumberland County College, where Vega is a student, shared the poster on its Facebook page.

According to the poster, Vega's car was found near a marsh in Cedarville with his wallet and cellphone still inside.

"His family stated he had not been himself lately and they are very concerned for his well being as he may be a danger to himself," the poster said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or email ourmissinghearts@gmail.com.