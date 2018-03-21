NJ closings, delayed openings for Thursday, March 22

TRENTON — Clean up after the fourth nor'easter of the month will close some schools and delay the start of others.

The worst of the snow should come to an end on Wednesday evening. It's expected to be completely over in the early hours of Thursday. But maintenance crews will likely need some extra time to clear out school parking lots

Because many districts are at or past their allotted numbed of snow days , superintendents will be weighing their options very carefully and may wait until the early Thursday to make a decision.

The rest of Thursday will be ideal for snow removal with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s.

