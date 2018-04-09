NJ Chuck E. Cheeses serve kids with autism on ‘Sensory Sundays’

On the first Sunday of the month, Chuck E. Cheese locations will be offering — "Sensory Sundays" — to accomodate children on the autism spectrum and with similar special needs.

Several New Jersey locations are taking part in the program.

"Our tagline is, 'Where a kid can be a kid,' and we want to ensure we extend this ideal to kids who otherwise may not be able to enjoy Chuck E. Cheese's due to sensory overload," senior director of advertising and media Ami Anderson said in a release from the company.

The program will be offered two hours before the regular opening time of the restaurants and will include smaller crowds, dimmed lighting and either muted or lowered music, according to the company. There will also be limited usage of costumed characters.

Those measures are all aimed to reduce or minimize sensory overload for the children. Staff at the events will also be specially trained to help customers with special needs.

Sensory Sundays are being run in conjunction with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders. Doreen Granspeesheh, who serves as the center's founder and CEO, called the Sensory Sundays an opportunity "for children with special needs and their families to have fun in a supportive, safe environment."

New Jersey has several locations taking part in the program including:

Bricktown

Bridgewater

Cherry Hill

Deptford

East Hanover

Edison

Jersey City

Mays Landing

Paramus

Union

Wayne

West Windsor

April is Autism Awareness Month.

