It's a horrific story. And it has both Jim Gearhart and Bob Williams aghast.

Two people — a fifth-grader and a teacher — are dead after a Paramus school bus was struck by a dump truck on Route 80 in Mount Olive. DOT officials who've seen video footage say the bus quickly crossed three lanes, apparently to make an illegal U-turn.

"You're scratching your head, like, 'What was this guy thinking?" Fast Traffic reporter Bob told Jim when the two paired up for this week's Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

There had been speculation about the U-turn almost from the start. Callers to Deminski and Doyle show spoke early about what a dangerous, horrible mistake trying to make that turn was.

"I was just shuddering when I heard that theory," Bob told Jim. "And as the time went on, it certainly sounded like that."

Here's what we know so far about the crash:

"No matter what happened, it's just an amazing thing," Bob said. "what was the driver thinking?"

Bob said he's "ever seen an accident where a bus, the cab has been physically removed from the chasis of the bus. That was horrific looking."

That's all in the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, available here as well on iTunes and Google Play.

And that's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love podcasts? Also check out Forever 39, Annette and Megan's podcast about turning 40 — and loving life along the way. This week, they discuss getting fit in your 40s.

And on Speaking Millennial, the gang gets ready for its upcoming comedy show.

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: