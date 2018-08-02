NJ Air National Guardsman took upskirt pictures in Utah, cops say

SALT LAKE CITY — A New Jersey National guardsman was charged Tuesday in connection with using his cell phone to take upskirt pictures of women in a mall in Utah while he was there for training, and told police he may have done the same thing back home.

According to a warrant obtained by KSL TV, Stephen Glenn Grogan, 41, of Branchville, was noticed by Merliee Benson kneeling on the floor beside her in an American Eagle store using his cell phone to take pictures up her skirt at the City Creek Center shopping center in Salt Lake City on June 9.

Grogan was charged with two counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment, a class A misdemeanor, according to the report.

"This guy came right up and took an upskirt shot of me with his cell phone camera. I caught him in the act and at first I was so shocked and I second-guessed myself. Then I hung around and Mark (her husband) & I saw him do it to another woman! Mark got a picture of the guy and we alerted the store & mall security," Benson posted on her Facebook page.

Grogan was dressed in civilian clothes in Benson's picture.

Police went to Camp Williams where Grogan was training on June 11 and was taken into custody. During questioning by police he admitted to taking the pictures and taking pictures up the skirts of women in New Jersey, according to the warrant.

