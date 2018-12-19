New Jersey increases welfare cash assistance by 10 percent

TRENTON —The last time the monthly welfare payment was increased for recipients in New Jersey. Tom Kean was governor, "Dirty Dancing" was one of the biggest movies of the year and "Full House" made its debut on network television.

S2845 , a bill increasing benefits for Work First New Jersey by 10 percent, was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy this week without comment. The law takes effect immediately and new legislation will be needed for another increase next year.

State Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, told NJ.com that the increase was "long overdue."

The maximum benefit payout increases from $424 per month to $466 effective immediately.

Work First New Jersey provides monthly cash, short-term housing support, child care, job search assistance and readiness, according to its website.

