New Jersey has another Powerball jackpot winner

TRENTON — For the second time in three months New Jersey has a large multi state lottery jackpot winner.

According to the Powerball website, there was one winning ticket sold in New Jersey to claim a jackpot with an annuity value of $315 million, and a cash value of $182 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 03-06-09-17-56, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3.

Lottery spokeswoman MaryAnn Rivell confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 the single winning ticket as being sold in New Jersey but could not yet disclose where it was sold pending a verification process.

The were also 4 winners of $50,000 each for matching four numbers plus the powerball. Two of those tickets applied the Power Play and tripled their winnings to $150,000 each.

Powerball had not had a jackpot winner since March 24 when a jackpot with an annuity value of $54 million was won by a ticket sold in Louisiana. Two weeks before Powerball had a winning jackpot of $456 million.

In April Richard Wahl of Vernon claimed the Mega Millions jackpot drawn on March 24 and chose the cash option of $324.6 million. The jackpot had an annuity value of $533 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Riverdale South Lukoil in Riverdale. Its owners already received a bonus check of $30,000 for selling the single winning ticket.