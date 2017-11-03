New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for November 3 (Evening)

Are dead people voting against Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian? That's what Guardian is claiming in New Jersey's latest case of voter fraud.

Basking Ridge is the cheapest ZIP code in New Jersey with home insurance rates at $485 a year, according to Insurance.com. It’s also the second cheapest in the nation.

https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-11-03c.mp3

