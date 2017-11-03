Homeless man drowns in the Toms River

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A homeless man who lost his balance fell into the Toms River and drowned on Thursday afternoon.

Edward Kosac, 51, was having difficulty walking near the water in Mathis Plaza park off Route 166 just before 3 p.m., according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave.

Surveillance video of the park showed Kosac, who lived in woods near the river, had been drinking shortly beforehand.

A 911 call reported Kosac in the water, prompting a response from the State Police Marine Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, Toms River police and several surrounding area fire departments.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy said his department's drone was able to locate the man's body floating facedown in the water within minutes of being launched.

The State Police Marine Unit brought the man's body back to shore where he was pronounced dead, according to Della Fave.

