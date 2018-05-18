New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 18 (Evening)
A town continues to grieve for the loss of a fifth-grader and a teacher as new information emerges about what caused the horrific crash of their bus on Route 80 during a class trip.
Ten people were killed in a mass shooting earlier today at a Texas high school.
Despite objections from Gov. Phil Murphy during the gubernatorial campaign, his appointed director of the Department of Environmental Protection said there will be a bear hunt this year.
A woman's body was found wrapped in a tarp near Route 18 on Thursday.