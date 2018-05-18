Woman’s body found wrapped in tarp near Route 18

WALL — A woman's body was found wrapped in a tarp near Route 18 on Thursday.

A neighbor noticed the tarp on Brighton Avenue at Rockefeller Drive, not far from a Route 18 ramp, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The body was identified as Jamie Leis, 34, whose last known address was in Toms River.

There were no visible injuries to Leis and an autopsy is scheduled to determine a cause and manner of death.

The exit ramps from both directions of Route 18 were closed for several hours.

The Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information about Leis' death to call them at 800-533-7443 or Wall Police Department at 732-449-4500 Ext. 1186.

