New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for May 11 (Morning)
Tragedy in Burlington County: A 12-year-old boy is dead after falling off a fishing pier.
He's been dubbed the "pooperintendent," but Thomas Tramaglini says the media has the story all wrong.
The New Jersey family suing Wawa over burns their 3-year-old daughter sustained when a cashier knocked over a cup of hot water has released video of the incident.
Nearly a decade after New Jersey enacted a paid family leave program that its supporters say is woefully underutilized, Democrats in the legislature are moving to improve it.