New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 20 (Afternoon)

Police have closed off the busy downtown area near Palmer Square because of a man with a gun at Panera.

A sheriff said the police officer that shot and killed a student suspect during a shooting at a Maryland high school is unhurt.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal includes tax increases for millionaires, some profitable corporations, ride-sharing services like Uber and transient accommodations like Airbnb — as well as a slight bump up in the sales tax.

This week is Fix-A-Leak-Week in New Jersey and across the nation — designed to make residents aware of the need to conserve water by repairing leaky plumbing.