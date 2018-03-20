Gunman at Panera in Princeton — Cops close Nassau Street

PRINCETON — Police have closed off the busy downtown area near Palmer Square because of a man with a gun at Panera.

Police said man is inside the restaurant on Nassau Street between Washington and Witherspoon streets across from the Princeton University campus. It was not immediately clear if there was a hostage involved.

Suzannah Troy told New Jersey 101.5 that she saw an older man taken from the restaurant and was appeared to be shaken up. Video by Troy shows police with drawn guns in front of the restaurant.

"Downtown Princeton looks like an armed camp," photo journalist Brian McCarthy said, adding that Princeton Police, the FBI and SWAT teams are all present.

"My husband works in the area and mentioned that he heard they were evacuating the businesses in that block as precaution and just that caution tape was blocking off the area not allowing him to take remove his car from the parking off Witherspoon," Jackelyn Ovalle said. .

Princeton University said Henry House and Scheied-Caldwell were evacuated as a precaution. Aloughth there is no immediate threat, all Princeton Public Schools are sheltering in place, according to superintendent Steve Cochrane.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

