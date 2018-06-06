New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 6 (Afternoon)
Before the school year is done the township's youngest students will see metal detectors installed at the elementary schools, much like they have at the middle and high school.
The decision by the Miss America pageant to eliminate the swimsuit and evening wear competitions is not supported by the reigning Miss New Jersey.
Her lawyer by her side, the woman who was punched in the head by officers arresting her on the beach during Memorial Day weekend defended her actions Wednesday during two morning news interviews.