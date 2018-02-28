New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 28 (Afternoon)

At least 200 students and parents attended Tuesday night’s Cherry Hill Board of Education meeting , with many voicing concerns about school security and what they perceive to be a lack of response by education officials to make sure students are kept safe.

A real estate developer out of Clifton said New Jersey's liquor-license laws hold some of the blame for vacant shopping center after vacant shopping center.

Police are looking for a man involved in a crash that was part of a road-rage incident.

Coming off a positive year and holiday season, retailers within Levin Management Corporation’s 100-property portfolio are optimistic about what 2018 will bring.