New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 28 (Afternoon)
At least 200 students and parents attended Tuesday night’s Cherry Hill Board of Education meeting, with many voicing concerns about school security and what they perceive to be a lack of response by education officials to make sure students are kept safe.
A real estate developer out of Clifton said New Jersey's liquor-license laws hold some of the blame for vacant shopping center after vacant shopping center.
Police are looking for a man involved in a crash that was part of a road-rage incident.
Coming off a positive year and holiday season, retailers within Levin Management Corporation’s 100-property portfolio are optimistic about what 2018 will bring.