Driver ejected in hit-and-run road rage crash, NJ cops say

MEDFORD — Police are looking for a man involved in a crash that was part of a road-rage incident.

The incident began in Mount Laurel and caused a car to crash into a tree on Ark Road in Medford on Friday, Feb. 16, according to police. The driver was ejected and airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center.

A police sketch was released of an unidentified man in his mid 50s based on his image captured by a surveillance cameras. The man has gray hair and mustache and was wearing a black baseball cap.

He is driving a silver/gray sedan that police said has a distinctive softball-sized dent over the passenger side rear tire.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 609-267-8300.

