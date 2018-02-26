New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 26 (Afternoon)
Kevin Smith has faced his "greatest fear,' as the Jersey born director suffered a massive heart attack.
A sexting victim is pushing New Jersey to expand mandatory sexual abuse education and awareness programs to help kids understand the consequences of sending nude pictures on their cell phones.
In a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey, 80 percent of motorists say they've expressed significant anger and aggression — that is, committed road rage — behind the wheel.