NJ’s Kevin Smith nearly dies of a heart attack

Kevin Smith has faced his "greatest fear,' as the Jersey born director suffered a massive heart attack. Very early Monday, the 47-year-old Monmouth County native tweeted , "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")." He also shared a trademark selfie from his hospital bed. Smith added if he hadn't canceled a show to go to the hospital, he would've died.

The creator of Clerks , Mallrats , Dogma and more elaborated on Instagram . Smith wrote he felt nauseous on Sunday after a stand-up special in California, before sweating 'buckets' and feeling heaviness in his chest. He says while facing the same medical emergency that his father died from (a massive heart attack), he was filled with a sense of calm, reflecting on his loving family and cool adventures.

"I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me - and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it."

Smith assured fans he'll be considering some lifestyle changes, noting "maybe it’s time to go Vegan." Jurassic World star Chris Pratt was among early well-wishers, tweeting "Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS."

The filmmaker nearly lost his mother, Grace Smith , amid health problems in 2016. Last summer, he celebrated her recovery with a mom and siblings 'bucket list' trip to Paris.

Aside from planning a Jay and Silent Bob film reboot, Smith also has been busy directing for TV shows like ABC's 'The Goldbergs' and CW series, 'Supergirl' and 'The Flash.'

Kevin Smith 's emergency follows a similar scare for fellow East Coast native, Colin Quinn. The 58-year-old comic suffered a heart attack on Valentine's Day.