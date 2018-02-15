New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Feb. 15 (Morning)

Police have turned their attention to alleged Florida high school shooter Nikolas Cruz's posts on social media , and call them very disturbing.

On Wednesday, authorities say Cruz fulfilled everyone's worst fears, pulling a fire alarm and opening fire as students and staff filled the halls. Seventeen are dead.

In New Jersey, some schools will see a heavy police presence in response to this latest shooting.

