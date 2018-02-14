SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police in New Jersey are stepping up their presence around schools in response to a fatal mass shooting at a high school in Florida on Wednesday. The massacre left at least 17 dead.

Students in this township will see more police through next week, according to Chief Raymond J. Hayducka.

Hayducka said after consulting with county, state and federal law enforcement law enforcement agencies, there is "no indications of any local threat connected to today's tragedy."

But, he added, "We understand that many parents, students, and community members will have increased concerns about school safety."

A law enforcement officer tells anxious family members to move back, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Broward County Sheriff's Department was reporting as of Wednesday evening that 14 people had been taken to local hospitals.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says the shooting suspect is an 18-year-old former student at the South Florida school where the shooting erupted.

He says the teen was arrested without incident after he was located off the school grounds in a nearby community.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie sayid Wednesday afternoon: "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." He added, "It is a horrible day for us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

