New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Dec. 12 (Morning)
Monday's failed subway bombing in New York was the first time a suicide bomber has attempted to attack on U.S. soil, a disturbing new development that has Homeland Security officials alarmed.
The failed subway attack prompted President Donald Trump to renew his push to limit immigration based on family ties.
A Fairfield woman is taking it upon herself to try and evict a homeless beggar she said is running a scam on kindhearted people.
State senators are looking to conduct an overview of New Jersey's higher education system in conjunction with the term of incoming Gov. Phil Murphy.
https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-12-12.mp3