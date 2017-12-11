Port Authority pipe bomb explosion: Suspect ID’d as Akayed Ullah

NEW YORK — The NYPD is investigating an explosion inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal that was has been called a terror attack by New York Mayor Bill deBlasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

O'Neill identified the alleged bomber as Brooklyn resident Akayed Ullah, 27, who came to the United States from Bangledesh seven years ago. The commissioner said Ullah suffered burns and wounds to his abdomen and hands after detonating a crude pipe bomb attached to his body.

The bomb was detonated in an passageway under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues around 7:30 a.m., according to O'Neill.

Fire and rescue response at the Port Authority bus terminal (FDNY)

A photo published by the New York Post showed a bearded man crumpled on the ground with his shirt apparently blown off and black soot covering his bare midriff. A police officer is seen holding the man's hands behind his back.

The commissioner said Ullah said something before the bomb went off but did not disclose what was said.

O'Neill said the bomber indicated he was inspired by the Islamic State, but had apparently not had any direct contact with the terror group.

O'Neill said three people were injured in the explosion and took themselves to nearby hospitals. They suffered headaches and ringing in the ears.

The Port Authority bus terminal, which was closed by the explosion, was reopened around 9:30 a.m. NJ Transit bus service, which had been diverted to Secaucus, Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and NY Waterway, resumed just before 10 a.m. and stopped cross honoring at that time.

Sue Kapuscinski from Marlboro told New Jersey 101.5 she arrived around 7:15 a.m. on the subway under the bus terminal and noticed a commotion. She didn't think anything of it until an announcement was made that no trains were stopping at the Port Authority and everyone needed to leave immediately, she said.

"The cops just kept yelling 'Get out now. Keep moving people,' so we filed out of there. People were trying to film as we were trying to leave. For me I just wanted to get the hell out from underground and get outside and walk away," Kapuscinski said.

Video posted on Twitter of the explosion shows people walking in a passageway creating dust and knocking some people onto their back.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, the terminal was closed, and subway lines 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 train were bypassing 42 St.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Donald Trump have been apprised of the explosion.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.