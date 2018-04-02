New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 2 (Morning)
Winter Weather Alert coverage ... again.
A data breach at department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at the stores.
Legislative Republicans, at least, are contending that some of the more narrowly targeted tax hikes in Gov. Phil Murphy's budget amount to what they've dubbed "millennial taxes."
A 12-year-old South Jersey girl is back with her family after being reported missing last Thursday.