Man charged with kidnapping 12-year-old NJ girl, cops say

COLLINGSWOOD — A 12-year-old girl from South Jersey who had been reported missing by her parents on Thursday was found at a Philadelphia hotel the next day with a man now facing kidnapping and other charges.

Liam Haim, 21, of Florida was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo.

Prior to being found Kayla Sparano was last seen at Collingswood Middle School on Thursday afternoon, and was then seen with Haim at the Patco Speedline station, Colalillo said.

Colalillo's office posted pictures of Haim and the Sparano on social media as part of their search for them.

Haim was also charged with transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He is being held at a federal detention center pending a first court appearance on Monday, and is then scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday.

