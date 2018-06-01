National Donut Day: Where to get free treats in NJ

TRENTON — What better way to celebrate National Dounut Day than with a free donut?

Unlike many "days" celebrated on a daily basis that are made up, National Donut Day was created by the Salvation Army to commemorate the spiritual and emotional care they provided to U.S. troops dating back to World War I.

"They gave soldiers clothes, supplies and, of course, donuts," the organization said in a Facebook post. “Doughnut Lassies” and “Doughnut Girls” would bring the troops donuts.

The first Donut Day was celebrated in 1938 in Chicago to bring awareness to the Salvation Army's relief efforts during the Depression and continued yearly since.

There's lots of ways to celebrate in New Jersey:

Duck Donuts - Get a free "classic" donut including their bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donuts

Dunkin Donuts - Buy any beverage and get a free "classic" donut

Krispy Kreme - Receive a free donut of your choice

Papa John's - Order online and get a free bag of ten carmel donut holes

Burger King will also celebrate the day with a "flame grilled donut at five of its locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and Salt Lake City. The hole in the bun will become a slider served with the special Whopper.