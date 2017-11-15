BRANCHBURG — A homeless 23-year-old Michigan man was arrested Sunday after fleeing from police, crashing three cars, hospitalizing several victims, and stealing two vehicles before attempting to take off with a third while wearing no clothes, prosecutors say.

Kylle L. Alexander's mad dash took him from a shopping center parking lot on Route 202 to a hotel and finally to the garage of an Old York Road residence — all within the span of about an hour, police said.

The arrest was one of at least two incidents involving naked men last weekend in the state.

Bridgewater police first encountered Alexander — fully dressed — before 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot trying to sell a power tool.

Alexander told police that he was homeless and trying to make money, but police say they told him that he needed a permit to sell goods.

Police say he walked away toward Wegmans, where he got into a white Dodge pickup truck with New York plates. There, police said a check of a police database revealed that the truck had been reported stolen.

When police tried to pull him over, they say Alexander drove over a curb and grass to get onto Route 202. Police say they called off their pursuit in the parking lot.

Police, however, got a call at 10:21 reporting that the pickup truck had crashed into a Honda CRV on Route 202 in Branchburg.

Alexander walked away from the crash and went into the parking lot of a hotel, where he tried to get a man to give him his phone and car keys, the man told police. When the man refused, he said Alexander hit him over the head and repeatedly punched his face until he pulled the keys out of his hands.

Police say Alexander then stole the victim's Honda Pilot SUV and headed back in the direction of Bridgewater on Route 202. His ride was short-lived, crashing into another vehicle at the highway's intersection with Milltown and Old York roads. The victim was hospitalized.

Police say Alexander walked from that crash and ended up in the residential neighborhood of Old York Road.

A resident there called police to report that a naked man was trying to steal a car from his garage. Police say that's where they found Alexander.

Alexander was charged with first-degree carjacking, second-degree eluding, third-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree resisting arrest, third-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of third-degree burglary and numerous motor vehicle violations, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Alexander was also hospitalized.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Alexander had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.